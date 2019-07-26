Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRO remained flat at $$8.05 during midday trading on Friday. 232,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,942. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94. Frontline has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Frontline had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

