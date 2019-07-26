Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.24 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Frontline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Frontline by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

