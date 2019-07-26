FundRequest 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $97.00 (FND)

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One FundRequest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, FundRequest has traded up 81.9% against the US dollar. FundRequest has a total market capitalization of $92,672.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FundRequest

FundRequest was first traded on November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io. FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io. FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io. The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FundRequest Token Trading

FundRequest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

