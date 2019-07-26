Funtastic (ASX:FUN) Trading 27.7% Higher

Funtastic Limited (ASX:FUN)’s stock price traded up 27.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 1,063,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,610% from the average session volume of 39,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 million and a PE ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.03.

Funtastic Company Profile (ASX:FUN)

Funtastic Limited distributes toy, sporting, confectionery, and lifestyle products under its own and agency brands in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The company offers its products under various categories, such as arts and crafts, health foods, homewares, outdoor, partyware, personal care, pet care, plush, and preschool.

