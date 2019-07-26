FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.91. FutureFuel shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 502 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $532.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

In related news, Director Terrance C. Z. Egger purchased 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,905.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 38.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

