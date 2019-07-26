FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Bodycote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BYPLF stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.