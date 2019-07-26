FY2019 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Boosted by Analyst

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.01.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $48.67 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 718.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $210,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $217,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $108,332.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,807 shares of company stock valued at $74,860,320 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.