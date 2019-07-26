FY2019 EPS Estimates for ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for ROTORK PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Shares of RTOXY stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42. ROTORK PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

