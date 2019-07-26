FY2020 Earnings Estimate for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Nomura increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.72. 23,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $109.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,765,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,339.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

