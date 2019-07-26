FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Cut by Gabelli (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Research analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $11.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.35. Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

SWK stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $937,107.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $5,158,015. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

