Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 204,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.