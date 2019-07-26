Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Its products and services consist of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is based in Milwaukee, United States. “

NYSE GDI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.50. 902,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Gardner Denver has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gardner Denver will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,945,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,406,000 after purchasing an additional 519,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,021,000 after buying an additional 99,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after buying an additional 978,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth $86,900,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 1,117,975 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

