Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,133 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $56.92 and a one year high of $73.61.

