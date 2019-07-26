Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 2,008 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1,167.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,313,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,028,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cabot by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,767,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 364,078 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 714,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 314,523 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cabot by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 187,222 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cabot to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 8,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,001. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.00 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

