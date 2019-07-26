Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 259,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,875. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

