Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.26. 107,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

