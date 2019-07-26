Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.85. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,321. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $106.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.52.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

