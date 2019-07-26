Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 10,894 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,665. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

