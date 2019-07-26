Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 15,594 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 3.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

