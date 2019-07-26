Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.