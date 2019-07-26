Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Trading 2.9% Higher

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, 45,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 57,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

