General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $208,406,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in General Mills by 469.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 953,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after acquiring an additional 785,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,631 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5,258.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 529,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,958,000 after acquiring an additional 519,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. 181,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

