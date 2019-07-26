Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Genpact posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.50 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.91%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.97.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $38,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,008,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock worth $360,138,173. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Genpact by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Genpact by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Genpact by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 10.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $40.35. 1,909,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

