Genpact Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genpact to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NYSE:G opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.50 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.97.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $38,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,500,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $306,091,985.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock valued at $360,138,173 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

