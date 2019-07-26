Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Trading Up 6.9%

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.70, approximately 377,611 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 215,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $243.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $151,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,384.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $396,821.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,344. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 520,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

