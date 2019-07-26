GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $772,629.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $772,629.00 and approximately $1,170.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00942066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015708 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004196 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

