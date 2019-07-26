George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $100.75. George Weston shares last traded at $102.60, with a volume of 61,613 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WN. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -102.95.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 7.2500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,348 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.55, for a total transaction of C$441,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,820.20. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.22, for a total value of C$2,555,467.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,072,790.80.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

