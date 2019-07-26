Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the June 15th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,087. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

