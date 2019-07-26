Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.57. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

