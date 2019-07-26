Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,023. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,681,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after buying an additional 170,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

