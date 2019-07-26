Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of excess of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.54. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.