Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lessened its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,826 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. 46,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,030. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 359.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

