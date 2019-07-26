Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $18.85 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $18,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,836,000 after buying an additional 771,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,363,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 340,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,467,000 after buying an additional 106,794 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,594.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after buying an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after buying an additional 40,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total value of $8,207,698.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.38, for a total value of $4,673,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,358,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $30,135,018. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,075. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $502.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

