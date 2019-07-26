Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $47.67 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Global Thematic Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,898 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 901,831 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 2.6% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of eBay worth $47,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,327,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 57.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 420.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 599,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 484,625 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.22. 355,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,502. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $941,085.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,803.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 20,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $787,041.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,290.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,963. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

