Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $70.71 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Global Thematic Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,692 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 3.8% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $70,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,960 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after buying an additional 1,716,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after buying an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,935,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,725,056,000 after buying an additional 703,227 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,020,000. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,063,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $196.27. The stock has a market cap of $454.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of eHealth to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.70.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

