Global Thematic Partners LLC Makes New $29.17 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 908.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock traded up $41.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,968.00. 25,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,858.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,131.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.61.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

