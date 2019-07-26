Global Thematic Partners LLC Sells 2,693,954 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,693,954 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises about 1.9% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $34,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Vipshop by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,826,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 217,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,354,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,928. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Vipshop had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.