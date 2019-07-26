Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Vale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of GLUU opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 90,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $975,175.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,358,778 shares of company stock valued at $57,297,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,694,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 92,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

