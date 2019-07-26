Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.79 ($19.52).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.