Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €5.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Keppel REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.59).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €4.61 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.86. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €4.37 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of €10.40 ($12.09). The company has a market capitalization of $459.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

