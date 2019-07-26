Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 5,021 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

NYSE BA traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.86. 1,836,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.08. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

