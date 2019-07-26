Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1,037.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 384.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.38. 2,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,693. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,466.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.66 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $408,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $935,763.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,025. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

