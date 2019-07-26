Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $111.12 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($1.02). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $70.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 billion. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

