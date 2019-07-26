Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 8,081 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total transaction of $2,402,281.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,655,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,055 shares of company stock valued at $54,950,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.00. 1,201,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.94. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $12.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

