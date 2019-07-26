Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Announces Earnings Results

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 1,136,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,216. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Sutro Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 198,798 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the period.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.