Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.11 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 57,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 567.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

