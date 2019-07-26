GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWPH. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.40.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,099. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.13. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1189.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 258,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,159,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,506,720 shares of company stock worth $23,046,711. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 176.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

