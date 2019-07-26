H/Cell Energy (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Shares Down 37.7%

H/Cell Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:HCCC)’s stock price dropped 37.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07.

About H/Cell Energy (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

H/Cell Energy Corporation designs, sells, and installs solar, battery, fuel, and hydrogen energy systems for residential, commercial, and government sectors. It offers range of design, installation, and maintenance services for a range of technology services in the clean energy markets, including energy consumption audit, review of energy and tax credits available, feasibility studies, solar/battery energy system design, zoning and permitting analysis, site design/preparation and restoration, system startup, testing and commissioning, and maintenance.

