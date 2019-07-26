Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,578 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,052 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,441 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 2,483,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,957,682. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

