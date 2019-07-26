Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

HALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,907. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $267.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 603,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

